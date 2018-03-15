Ngcobo won’t let Safa 'go into the rubbish bin'

Former referee and current Premier Soccer League general manager Andile ‘Ace’ Ngcobo says that his plea to Fifa is to ensure that Safa and Danny Jordaan follow the constitution to the tee.

JOHANNESBURG - Former referee and current Premier Soccer League general manager, Andile ‘Ace’ Ngcobo, says that his campaign against Safa president Danny Jordaan is to ensure that the organisation isn’t sent to the rubbish bin.

Speaking to EWN Sport, Ngcobo says that his plea to the international governing body Fifa, is to ensure that Safa and Jordaan follow the constitution to the tee. Ngcobo says that Safa should not hold its elections until things are done in the correct manner.

Jordaan and Ngcobo have been involved in a public squabble since Safa announced that the duo would be contesting the presidency position. Jordaan received a whopping 52 nominations while Ngcobo had received a solitary nomination.

Safa's electoral congress has been hit by numerous blows leading up to election day on 24 March. The Independent Electoral Commission pulled out of overseeing the election process, sighting ‘gross violation’ of Safa's constitution.

Ngcobo says that the electoral code must be respected.

“The campaign is to ensure that Safa is not sent to the rubbish bin by people who violate its constitution and everything that is done must be done in respect to the electoral code.”

A Fifa delegate Philip Chiyangwa was sent to resolve the dispute between Jordaan and Ngcobo and announced on Thursday that the two parties had reached an agreement that Ngcobo would not be running for Safa's top job.

Ngcobo says he doesn’t have bad feelings towards Jordaan but does not agree with the way the president is running Safa.



“I neither have love or hatred for him but I do carry a deep hatred for the way he is running the organisation. The agreement doesn’t change the fact that what he is doing to the organisation is very wrong and doesn’t deserve to sit in the position he is in.”

Safa's communications manager Dominic Chimhavi confirmed that Saf called an emergency meeting to discuss the way forward with regards to the elections and will make their decision known in due course.