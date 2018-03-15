Nene calls for provincial, municipal budgets to be closely monitored
The Division of Revenue Bill shares out nationally collected revenue between national, provincial and local government.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has called for provincial and municipal budgets to be closely monitored to ensure the funds allocated them are spent correctly.
Nene was responding to the debate on the Division of Revenue Bill in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.
The bill shares out nationally collected revenue between national, provincial and local government.
The bill was passed by 207 votes in favour, 19 against and two abstentions and must now go to the National Council of Provinces for approval before it can be signed into law.
The finance minister says the Division of Revenue Bill is strongly pro-poor, despite spending cuts.
“Taxes raised predominantly from the wealthy and mainly from urban areas are redistributed to fund services across the country, transforming the prospects of rural areas where they fund schools, clinics and provide clean water for communities in some of the most remote parts of the country.”
But he’s warned that the ultimate impact will depend on how provincial governments and municipal councils use the funds allocated to them.
“Each provincial legislature and municipal council is responsible for adopting their own budget. The choices made in those budgets, as well as the success in implementing them, will determine what impact the funds we allocate today will have on the lives of our citizens.”
Nene says this needs to be closely monitored.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa defends govt’s undertaking to pay Zuma's legal fees
-
JHB EMS urges caution ahead of Gauteng cold front
-
Corruption Watch wants Makwakwa, Moyane prosecuted
-
Dirco speaking to Australia over move to fast-track visas for white SA farmers
-
Cele reveals Richard Mdluli got R4.2m payout for early retirement
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 14 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.