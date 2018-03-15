Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Trollip unfazed by EFF's no confidence move
The EFF has filed a notice of intent to bring a no confidence motion against Athol Trollip at a council sitting later this month.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has made good on its threat to go after Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip.
The party's filed a notice of intent to bring a no confidence motion against Trollip at a council sitting later this month.
WATCH: 'DA not only party able to pass motions of no confidence against people'
However, Trollip is unfazed.
“Political expediency never serves political parties well. Political parties that stick to their principles and are not blackmailed to vote for things they don’t agree with are parties that endure their test of time. So good luck to those parties that are now compromising their principles and their own independence.”
The red berets want to punish the Democratic Alliance (DA) with which they serve in coalitions in various metros.
The country's main opposition refused to back an EFF sponsored motion in Parliament to have the Constitution reviewed to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
