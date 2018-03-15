Moyane welcomes full investigation into state of Sars

Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane says that an investigation of Sars would give the organisation an opportunity to identify weaknesses.

PRETORIA – The South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane says that he welcomes a full investigation into the state of the organisation following fresh allegations of impropriety being levelled at a former senior tax official.

Moyane made the comments at a briefing on Wednesday where he announced the immediate resignation of Jonas Makwakwa.

Makwakwa, who has been embroiled in fraud and corruption allegation since 2016 and is the subject of a Hawks investigation, has now been accused of improperly influencing the awarding of a tender to a Sars service provider.

Sars has appointed Mark Kingon to act as the chief officer for business and individual taxes.

“And it would give us an opportunity to be able to see what it is that we need to strengthen and fortify and if there are lapses in the process, it will help us to become a stronger institution.”

He says that while Makwakwa has resigned, the allegations against him are being investigated.

“An investigation will proceed to probe the allegations of irregularities surrounding the appointment of NICS (New Integrated Credit Solutions). This matter will also be referred DPCI for criminal investigation.”

He says Makwakwa cited personal reasons for stepping down.