Moyane’s position at Sars not on Cabinet meeting agenda

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Moyane’s position at Sars not on Cabinet meeting agenda

The revenue service under Commissioner Tom Moyane's leadership is facing a judicial commission of inquiry.

FILE: Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Tom Moyane's position as Sars commissioner was not discussed during the latest Cabinet meeting.

It's been speculated that Moyane is facing imminent removal.

On Wednesday, he announced the resignation of senior tax official, Jonas Makwakwa, who has been embroiled in fraud and corruption allegations.

The revenue service under Moyane's leadership is facing a judicial commission of inquiry.

But Mokonyane says Moyane's future was not on the agenda at the latest gathering.

“Just to summarise on all Sars related matters, none of these issues were brought before Cabinet and, therefore, they could not actually be discussed.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA