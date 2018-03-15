Moyane’s position at Sars not on Cabinet meeting agenda

The revenue service under Commissioner Tom Moyane's leadership is facing a judicial commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Tom Moyane's position as Sars commissioner was not discussed during the latest Cabinet meeting.

It's been speculated that Moyane is facing imminent removal.

On Wednesday, he announced the resignation of senior tax official, Jonas Makwakwa, who has been embroiled in fraud and corruption allegations.

But Mokonyane says Moyane's future was not on the agenda at the latest gathering.

“Just to summarise on all Sars related matters, none of these issues were brought before Cabinet and, therefore, they could not actually be discussed.”