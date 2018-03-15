Moyane’s position at Sars not on Cabinet meeting agenda
The revenue service under Commissioner Tom Moyane's leadership is facing a judicial commission of inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Tom Moyane's position as Sars commissioner was not discussed during the latest Cabinet meeting.
It's been speculated that Moyane is facing imminent removal.
On Wednesday, he announced the resignation of senior tax official, Jonas Makwakwa, who has been embroiled in fraud and corruption allegations.
The revenue service under Moyane's leadership is facing a judicial commission of inquiry.
But Mokonyane says Moyane's future was not on the agenda at the latest gathering.
“Just to summarise on all Sars related matters, none of these issues were brought before Cabinet and, therefore, they could not actually be discussed.”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa defends govt’s undertaking to pay Zuma's legal fees
-
JHB EMS urges caution ahead of Gauteng cold front
-
Corruption Watch wants Makwakwa, Moyane prosecuted
-
Dirco speaking to Australia over move to fast-track visas for white SA farmers
-
Cele reveals Richard Mdluli got R4.2m payout for early retirement
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 14 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.