Moyane: I feel secure as head of Sars
PRETORIA – As South African Revenue Services (Sars) navigates yet another controversy, Commissioner Tom Moyane says he feels secure in his position as head for the organisation.
Moyane was responding to questions on Wednesday after announcing the immediate resignation of senior tax official Jonas Makwakwa.
Makwakwa is accused of improperly influencing the appointment of a debt collector.
Sars has appointed Mark Kingon to act as the chief officer for business and individual taxes.
Moyane spoke with confidence, saying he feels secure as head of Sars.
“I’m firmly rooted into this organisation, I don’t feel any insecurity. On the contrary, more exuding energy and passion to execute my responsibility as indicated in my contract.”
He says while Makwakwa won’t be investigated for his role in the awarding of a tender to a new debt collector, the circumstances which led to the contract are being scrutinised.
He says the matter is also being reported to the Hawks for further investigation.
