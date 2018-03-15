Motsoeneng cost SABC R22m in legal bills
CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has so far spent R22 million on legal fees racked up by its disgraced former chief operating officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Motsoeneng’s litigation costs are revealed in a parliamentary reply to a Democratic Alliance (DA) question by former Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.
Motsoeneng’s reign may have been disastrous for the SABC but proved to be very lucrative for lawyers.
Kubayi-Ngubane’s written reply reveals the R22 million bill for Motsoeneng’s legal costs may rise because she says some matters are ongoing.
The reply details amounts paid to five firms of lawyers for a range of legal services since 2013, including almost R5 million for dealing with various board matters, R5.3 million on a case involving the DA and R1,6 million in another matter involving the Helen Suzman Foundation.
Litigation involving former SABC freelancer Vuyo Mvoko cost the SABC over R1 million.
Kubayi-Ngubane says all the litigation involving Motsoeneng is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
She says the SIU will decide whether or not to pursue him to recover the money.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
