Motshekga ‘saddened’ after EC learner dies in pit toilet
Five-year-old Viwe Jali fell into the toilet at the Luna Primary School in Bizana on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga saddened by the drowning of a learner in a pit toilet, says her department is doing everything in its capacity to address infrastructure backlogs.
Five-year-old Viwe Jali fell into the toilet at the Luna Primary School in Bizana on Tuesday.
The incident happened while a delegation of the National Council of Provinces is in the Eastern Cape to follow up on a 2016 visit and recommendations to improve conditions at schools in the province.
Motshekga says the undignified death is completely unacceptable and incredibly disturbing.
Ministerial spokesperson Troy Martens said: “The minister has expressed sadness around this incident. Our sympathies are with the family during this difficult time.”
Motshekga says counselling services are being provided to the school and a case has been opened with the police.
The minister says the department is addressing poor conditions at schools and is prioritising unsafe structures and those without decent sanitation, electricity and water.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa defends govt’s undertaking to pay Zuma's legal fees
-
SA expects listeria infections to increase
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 14 March 2018
-
JHB EMS urges caution ahead of Gauteng cold front
-
Casac ‘expects’ Shaun Abrahams to prosecute Zuma
-
Abrahams will first inform Zuma of his decision before making it public
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.