Mostert to skipper Lions
The Lions are coming off a last minute 38-35 defeat at the hands of the Blues last Saturday while the Sunwolves are yet to register a win in this year’s competition.
JOHANNESBURG - Springbok lock Franco Mostert will lead the Emirates Lions in the absence of the injured Warren Whiteley ahead of their clash against the Sunwolves at Emirates Airline Park.
Mostert will lead the side from the blindside flank again, while Rohan Janse van Rensburg will move from centre to wing.
Len Massyn will wear the number eight jersey in place of Whiteley and in the other changes Dylan Smith and Jacobie Adriaanse get a start in the front row while Lourens Erasmus will partner with Marvin Orie at lock.
Kick off at Emirates Airline Park is at 17:15 on Saturday.
Emirates Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Franco Mostert (captain), 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Lourens Erasmus, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith.
Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Shaun Reynolds.
