Mokonyane: Committee working hard to avoid disruptions to social grant payments
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says work done by the committee has reduced the number of cash recipients to around 780,000.
CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says an inter-ministerial committee working on the social grants payment issue is working around the clock to ensure there are no disruptions next month.
The committee is meeting on Thursday to fine-tune a contingency plan should the Constitutional Court reject an application by the South African Social Security Agency to extend an existing contract with current service provider, Cash Paymaster Services, to allow for cash payments.
Mokonyane says Cabinet is satisfied that whatever the outcome, the country's more than 17 million grant beneficiaries will get their money.
Parliament’s Social Development Committee was told by Sassa on Wednesday that 2.8 million people receive their grants in cash.
A tender for a service provider to make these payments only closed on Monday and a new one won't be up and running by July.
But Mokonyane says that work done by the committee has reduced the number of cash recipients to around 780,000.
“Social grant beneficiaries who are not in the banking system who receive their money through hard cash and can’t be moved to any of the existing options.”
Mokonyane says the majority of these are the frail and the aged, living in rural areas.
More in Local
-
JHB EMS urges caution ahead of Gauteng cold front
-
Alex welcomes Africa's first ATM pharmacy
-
EC primary school pupil dies after falling into toilet
-
Corruption Watch to push for prosecutions against Makwakwa, Moyane
-
Tensions ease at Wits following anti-Israel graffiti
-
Cape Town's drought is causing economy to dry up too
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.