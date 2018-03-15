Mokonyane: Committee working hard to avoid disruptions to social grant payments

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says work done by the committee has reduced the number of cash recipients to around 780,000.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says an inter-ministerial committee working on the social grants payment issue is working around the clock to ensure there are no disruptions next month.

The committee is meeting on Thursday to fine-tune a contingency plan should the Constitutional Court reject an application by the South African Social Security Agency to extend an existing contract with current service provider, Cash Paymaster Services, to allow for cash payments.

Mokonyane says Cabinet is satisfied that whatever the outcome, the country's more than 17 million grant beneficiaries will get their money.

Parliament’s Social Development Committee was told by Sassa on Wednesday that 2.8 million people receive their grants in cash.

A tender for a service provider to make these payments only closed on Monday and a new one won't be up and running by July.

But Mokonyane says that work done by the committee has reduced the number of cash recipients to around 780,000.

“Social grant beneficiaries who are not in the banking system who receive their money through hard cash and can’t be moved to any of the existing options.”

Mokonyane says the majority of these are the frail and the aged, living in rural areas.