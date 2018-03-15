Marikana killings: Saftu welcomes arrest of former North West top cop Mpembe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Marikana killings: Saftu welcomes arrest of former North West top cop Mpembe

William Mpembe and eight others appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrates Court on several charges including murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

FILE: General Secretary of SA Federation of Trade unions Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: General Secretary of SA Federation of Trade unions Zwelinzima Vavi. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has joined Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) in welcoming the arrest of former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe in the matter relating to the 2012 Marikana murders, just days before the 16 August massacre.

Mpembe and eight others appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrates Court on several charges including murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi says it’s concerning that the major general was involved.

Mpembe faces four counts of murder and six of attempted murder, a charge of defeating the ends of justice and another for misleading the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre.

Vavi says they welcome the arrests as this may address their longstanding suspicions.

“We always had a suspicion that the police element and the state may be involved in the killings and hence the refusal to act decisively.”

Earlier, Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa said the charges against Mpembe and eight others do not offer clarity on who made the decisions that led to the killings.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA