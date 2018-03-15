[LISTEN] Rajesh Sundaram: Jacob Zuma interfered at ANN7

Radio 702 | Speaking to Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa, the former ANN7 editor says there was pressure from the Gupta brothers to launch the channel, although training was not offered to the staff.

JOHANNESBURG - Former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram describes the intolerable work conditions at the controversial TV station, from abuse of staff to the direct involvement of former President Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane.

Speaking to Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa, Sundaram says there was pressure from the Gupta brothers to launch the channel, although training was not offered to the staff.

Sundaram says he was mandated to set up a world-class TV station that would rival international broadcast stations such as the BBC and CNN.

For more information listen to the audio above.