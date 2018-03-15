[LISTEN] Former ANN7 editor lifts lid on Zuma role at channel
Radio 702 | In a tell all book, former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram has revealed how South African staff members were treated badly and that it was all about making money fast.
JOHANNESBURG - Former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram claims that former President Jacob Zuma was directly involved in the creation of the channel and had input on the editorial policy.
In a tell all book, Sundaram has revealed how South African staff members were treated badly and that it was all about making money fast.

