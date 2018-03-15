[LISTEN] #AustraliaVisas: ‘SA white farmers not refugees’

Radio 702 | Australian Correspondent Rob Kaldor says white South African farmers cannot exactly be considered refugees after Australia offered to fast-track their visas over land expropriation issue.

JOHANNESBURG – Australian correspondent Rob Kaldor says white South African farmers cannot exactly be considered refugees.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has called for his country to fast-track visa applications of white South African farmers who want to go to that country after reports of land expropriation without compensation in South Africa reached his country.

Kaldor says Dutton made the comments with the intention of garnering polling support for this move and that it could be a negative thing for Australia-South Africa relations.

On Wednesday the International Relations Department said Australia was acting based on false information spread by certain organisations.

