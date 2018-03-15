[LISTEN] Why many SA brands are clueless on social media

Radio 702 | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck about the results of new research on how South African brands are doing on the largest social networks are out.

JOHANNESBURG - "Consumers aren't stupid."

The power of social media is a phenomena that has continually shaped our personal and corporate lives in recent years, but why are so many brands so clueless about how to use different platforms and draw meaningful insights from them?

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks to World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck about the results of his research into many of South Africa's biggest brands and how they're using social media to connect (or not) with their customers.

