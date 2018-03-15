Limpopo Education investigates after girl (5) electrocuted at school
It's understood Vhutuhawe Madala came into contact with a live wire at her primary school on Thursday morning and died instantly.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department is trying to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death of a five-year-old girl at a school in the Thondoni Village near Makhado.
It's understood Vhutuhawe Madala came into contact with a live wire at her primary school on Thursday morning and died instantly. She died near her classroom.
The department says the school community is shocked at the death of grade R learner.
Spokesperson Sam Makondo said: “We send our condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our learner in this difficult time. It is indeed painful and traumatic.”
The department has dispatched social workers to the school to help the girl’s family, pupils and educators deal with the tragedy.
An inquest has been opened by Limpopo police to find out what happened.
She's the second five-year-old child to die at a primary school this week.
On Tuesday, Viwe Jali drowned in a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.