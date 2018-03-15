Limpopo Education investigates after girl (5) electrocuted at school

It's understood Vhutuhawe Madala came into contact with a live wire at her primary school on Thursday morning and died instantly.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department is trying to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death of a five-year-old girl at a school in the Thondoni Village near Makhado.

It's understood Vhutuhawe Madala came into contact with a live wire at her primary school on Thursday morning and died instantly. She died near her classroom.

The department says the school community is shocked at the death of grade R learner.

Spokesperson Sam Makondo said: “We send our condolences to the family, friends and relatives of our learner in this difficult time. It is indeed painful and traumatic.”

The department has dispatched social workers to the school to help the girl’s family, pupils and educators deal with the tragedy.

An inquest has been opened by Limpopo police to find out what happened.

She's the second five-year-old child to die at a primary school this week.

On Tuesday, Viwe Jali drowned in a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape.