Land reform, school safety tops Human Rights debate in Parliament
With Human Rights Day a week away, MPs debated the importance of defending the rights of South Africans in a country that’s rife with corruption and where school children are violent.
CAPE TOWN - Land reform, school safety and improved service delivery featured prominently during Thursday’s parliamentary debate on Human Rights.
Members of Parliament (MPs) held the debate as part of the centenary celebration for the late former president Nelson Mandela.
The theme of the debate was to promote and deepen the Human Rights culture in South African society.
With Human Rights Day a week away, parliamentarians debated the importance of defending the rights of South Africans in a country that’s rife with corruption and where school children are violent.
MPs spoke of the various challenges affecting South Africans, from recent cases of the abuse of school children to land reform in the context of Human Rights.
Justice and Correctional Service Minister Michael Masutha said: “In this, the year of Nelson Mandela, we need to work together to ensure his vision for land reform is realised.”
Democratic Alliance MP Ian Ollis said access to safe schools is a human right that children should not be deprived of.
“We have to force the government to acknowledge that our schools are unsafe places for our children.”
MPs didn’t always agree and reminded each other not to use Mandela’s name to cover up corruption and poor governance.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
