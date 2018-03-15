-
KZN police deploy more manpower to Eshowe after violent protests
A group of about 300 community members have been protesting since Wednesday night after a man was shot and killed by a security guard on the farm.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have deployed more manpower to Eshowe where protesters have torched a house and a sugarcane plantation.
It’s not yet known who started the fires.
A group of about 300 community members have been protesting since Wednesday night after a man was shot and killed by a security guard on the farm.
The police’s Vish Naidoo says things have calmed down in the area.
“Incidents of violence have stopped but there’s still some tension in the area and we’re going to remain there until stability is restored in the area.”
