Kenyan Red Cross dealing with over 5,000 refugees from Ethiopia

PRETORIA – The Kenyan Red Cross says it’s dealing more than 5,000 Ethiopian refugees who have fled their country since 10 March when nine civilians were killed.

The Kenyan Red Red Cross says more refugees are expect in Moyale town, further stretching services.

Ethiopian authorities' faulty intelligence led soldiers to attack and kill nine civilians and wound a dozen others.

They were pursuing Oromo militants who had crossed into the country from neighbouring Kenya.

The Kenyan aid workers say the Ethiopian refugees are mainly women, children, disabled and elderly persons.

Security has been tightened on the Kenyan side of the border to deal with the refugee flow.