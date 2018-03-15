JHB EMS urges caution ahead of Gauteng cold front

Rainy and cloudy conditions are expected across Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services are urging residents to be cautious when using electronic appliances this weekend as the South African Weather Service warns of a cold front.

Emergency services say they will be on high alert.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “The residents in our informal settlements mostly use candles and paraffin stoves. We urge them not to leave these things unattended.”