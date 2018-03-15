It’s up to police to deal with Hofmeyr, Mulder – activist
Johan Pienaar lodged a criminal complaint against them last week and a Stellenbosch court has also granted him an interim protection order against Steve Hofmeyr.
CAPE TOWN - Activist Johan Pienaar is leaving it up to police to deal with Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr and Freedom Front Plus Member of Parliament, Corne Mulder.
This comes after someone tried to steal the old South African flag Pienaar had been using in a protest art installation in Stellenbosch.
The musician had offered a reward to anyone who removed the flag. One man acted on Hofmyer’s offer, but his attempt to remove the flag was stopped.
Hofmeyr reacted to a video of the incident by tweeting that he would pay the man R1,000 for the “heroic act” and would offer R1,000 to any “true Boer” who expropriated Pienaar’s flags without compensation.
The Freedom Front Plus’ Mulder also sent Pienaar a tweet, that he's described as threatening.
Since then, Pienaar has laid complaints of theft against those involved in stealing the flag.
“We don’t have an issue with Steve’s right to freedom of speech or criticism of the flag, as long as his speech remains within in the prescripts of the Constitution. However, it’s not his right to offer people money to go and steal a flag.”
Right-wingers tried to steal the recontextualised flag like their ancestors stole the land But thanks to progressive heroes like @WimpieGrey the flag was recovered and appropriate charges will be laid at the SAPS @News24 @annelizevanwyk @LoudMouthedChic @maggsnaidu #AboutThatFlag pic.twitter.com/Q8XfCL8Mz3— Johan Pienaar (@JohanPienaar) March 8, 2018
Personally I find the flag and those names abhorrent. But it is a contextualization and an invitation to a conversation which strangely we are having in 2018. I understand the offense that can be caused by this. Though in my experience today black people were not offended. pic.twitter.com/wuOCvQHAZa— Johan Pienaar (@JohanPienaar) March 5, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
