It’s up to police to deal with Hofmeyr, Mulder – activist

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

It’s up to police to deal with Hofmeyr, Mulder – activist

Johan Pienaar lodged a criminal complaint against them last week and a Stellenbosch court has also granted him an interim protection order against Steve Hofmeyr.

The old South African flag with the names of people activist Johan Pienaar says were the architects and enablers of apartheid, was used at an art installation in Stellenbosch. Picture: @JohanPienaar/Twitter
The old South African flag with the names of people activist Johan Pienaar says were the architects and enablers of apartheid, was used at an art installation in Stellenbosch. Picture: @JohanPienaar/Twitter
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Activist Johan Pienaar is leaving it up to police to deal with Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr and Freedom Front Plus Member of Parliament, Corne Mulder.

Pienaar lodged a criminal complaint against them last week and a Stellenbosch court has also granted him an interim protection order against Hofmeyr.

This comes after someone tried to steal the old South African flag Pienaar had been using in a protest art installation in Stellenbosch.

The musician had offered a reward to anyone who removed the flag. One man acted on Hofmyer’s offer, but his attempt to remove the flag was stopped.

Hofmeyr reacted to a video of the incident by tweeting that he would pay the man R1,000 for the “heroic act” and would offer R1,000 to any “true Boer” who expropriated Pienaar’s flags without compensation.

The Freedom Front Plus’ Mulder also sent Pienaar a tweet, that he's described as threatening.

Since then, Pienaar has laid complaints of theft against those involved in stealing the flag.

“We don’t have an issue with Steve’s right to freedom of speech or criticism of the flag, as long as his speech remains within in the prescripts of the Constitution. However, it’s not his right to offer people money to go and steal a flag.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA