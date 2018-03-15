Popular Topics
'Investors abroad inspired by country’s new president'

Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane says having been part of many roadshows over the years, he’s never seen this kind of optimism from investors.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address at the Parliament on 16 February 2018. Picture: AFP.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address at the Parliament on 16 February 2018. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane has told Eyewitness News the country's new leadership has helped Treasury officials, business and labour in their discussions with investors abroad.

Treasury is leading a high-level delegation including representatives of labour and business on a week-long investor roadshow in London, Boston and New York.

The purpose of the roadshow is to continue developing relationships with international investors and to provide them with an update after budget 2018.

It’s understood that new Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has been widely welcomed by investors.

Treasury says investors abroad are inspired by the country’s new President Cyril Ramaphosa and the new dawn he’s brought about.

Mogajane Says having been part of many roadshows over the years, he’s never seen this kind of optimism from investors.

“We’re positive, the kind of ‘Thuma Mina’ (Send Me) narrative most of them understand and I think it’s something we’re proud of. It’s an easy task.”

He says investors have been inspired by the changes made at Eskom but clarity is still needed on the issue of land reform and how government would fund free education.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

