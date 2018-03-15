HRC wants answers from Limpopo Health Dept over state of Malamulele Hospital
The commission held a site visit at the facility this week and says the hospital is in a dire state, with patients sleeping on the floor and unacceptable cooking facilities.
JOHANNESBURG – The Human Rights Commission says its prepared to summon the Limpopo Health Department to explain why the Malamulele Hospital has been issuing patients with expired medication and food.
The commission's Victor Mavhidula says: “Medication had expired and unexpired ones were mixed with expired ones which means they’re distributing the medication to the patients without checking if they’re expired or not.”
But Limpopo Health spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says the commission should have first tabled a formal complaint.
“We’d not want to find ourselves having to exchange blows in the media. We’ll of course wait for their final report on this matter as the department.”
