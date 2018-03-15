Why did SAPS investigator interact with Soweto school girls without supervision?

It emerged this week that the officer, who was preparing two young girls for court proceedings involving a school guard, allegedly molested the pair.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions have been raised about how a police forensic investigator was allowed to privately interact with pupils at a Soweto school without any supervision.

The school has been rocked by sexual abuse allegations twice in five months.

The girls, aged seven and eight years, are part of a group of more than 80 children who were allegedly previously sexually assaulted at the Orlando East school, allegedly by the security guard.

Advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse says certain standards within the social work council have been breached.

The group’s Miranda Jordan-Friedman said: “Forensic social workers need to be supervised. So, one has to have a supervisor who looks at the various cases these people work on.”