Harvey Weinstein defended by Kathie Lee Gifford
The 65-year-old disgraced producer has been accused of sexually harassing a number of female employees over a 30 year period.
LOS ANGELES - Harvey Weinstein has been defended by Today show host Kathie Lee Gifford in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against him.
The 65-year-old disgraced producer has been accused of sexually harassing a number of female employees over a 30-year period, and whilst many in Hollywood have condemned him for his alleged actions, television host Kathie has revealed she reached out to him when the scandal broke in October.
Gifford - who also got in touch with Bill Cosby when he too was accused of sexual misconduct - said: "I don't want to throw everybody on the same manure pile. Being a jerk is not the same as being a rapist. It just isn't. I've been friends with Bill for a long, long time ... Harvey Weinstein was a friend of mine for 30 years. I called him and left a message.
"I just want people to know I don't judge them. I don't like what they do, but God knows their hearts and there's hope for them. You can't call yourself a friend if the first minute there's trouble, you run. That's called a fair-weather friend and that's not a friend at all."
However, the 64-year-old show host insists she isn't defending the alleged actions of the stars in any way, as she claims she has been a victim of sexual harassment herself and found it "awful".
She instead hopes people can be "merciful" toward those who are "sorry" for their alleged behaviour.
Speaking during an appearance on Andy Cohen's radio show Radio Andy, Gifford said: "I hope people are not misunderstanding this. I'm not saying that that kind of behaviour is in any way acceptable. It isn't, and it's horrible, and as a woman who has experienced it, it's awful.
"But can we at least look at each individual case and see it for what it is? And be merciful to people who are sorry for what they've done? If we stop having mercy as a part of our vocabulary, Andy, our world will completely die."
Since the allegations against him first emerged, Weinstein has denied any accusations of non-consensual sex.
More in Lifestyle
-
Film maker George Lucas breaks ground on LA narrative museum
-
[LISTEN] Why many SA brands are clueless on social media
-
South Africa unhappier - World Happiness report
-
UN report: Finland is world's happiest country, US discontent grows
-
Eddie Redmayne mourns Stephen Hawking
-
SAIRR reports 39% decline in new HIV infections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.