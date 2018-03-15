Guptas had no sense of news broadcasting, says former ANN7 employee
ANN7's inaugural editor Rajesh Sundaram has revealed how South African staff members were treated badly and that it was all about making money fast.
In a tell all book, Sundaram details former president Jacob Zuma’s role in the controversial television channel.
He claims that even the name, Africa News Network, was chosen by Zuma and that he was briefed on the values of the newly launched news channel.
Sundaram says that as the editorial team, they were instructed by the previous owners, the Guptas, to make the former president feel important and seek suggestions from him on how to run the channel.
He says that Zuma later recommended the appointment of key staff members, such as the channel's new owner Mzwanele Manyi.
Sundaram says the rush to get the TV channel on air compromised the quality of the product severely.
“While the broadcast was happening, we would have system where the graphics playout system will suddenly collapse or video playout system will suddenly collapse.
“People will just freeze on air and Mr Gupta didn’t understand this because he had no sense of what broadcast was all about. He just rush into the gallery and screamed at people.”
