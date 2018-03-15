Group submits evidence to Hawks of pastors allegedly laundering money

The group marched to the CRL Commission in Johannesburg on Wednesday, calling for action against so-called false prophets accused of sexually abusing women and children.

JOHANNESBURG - Leaders of the 'False Prophets Must Fall' march say that they’ve submitted evidence to the Hawks which proves that there are pastors laundering money in and out of South Africa.

They’ve identified about nine pastors.

Elliot Buthane, an attorney for one of the organisers, says there are many horror stories coming from victims abused by these religious leaders.

"One confirmed that the bishop asked her to accompany him to a mall to buy clothes. When she came back he said he was horny and wanted to have sex. As we speak now she’s pregnant with the pastor’s child."

WATCH: Protesters: False prophets and pastors must fall

