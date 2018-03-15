Group submits evidence to Hawks of pastors allegedly laundering money
The group marched to the CRL Commission in Johannesburg on Wednesday, calling for action against so-called false prophets accused of sexually abusing women and children.
JOHANNESBURG - Leaders of the 'False Prophets Must Fall' march say that they’ve submitted evidence to the Hawks which proves that there are pastors laundering money in and out of South Africa.
They’ve identified about nine pastors.
The group marched to the CRL Commission in Johannesburg on Wednesday, calling for action against so-called false prophets accused of sexually abusing women and children.
Elliot Buthane, an attorney for one of the organisers, says there are many horror stories coming from victims abused by these religious leaders.
"One confirmed that the bishop asked her to accompany him to a mall to buy clothes. When she came back he said he was horny and wanted to have sex. As we speak now she’s pregnant with the pastor’s child."
WATCH: Protesters: False prophets and pastors must fall
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Guptas had no sense of news broadcasting, says former ANN7 employee
-
Carrim: Sars' handling of Makwakwa matter unacceptable
-
City of CT, national govt still differ on 'Day Zero' term
-
Suspects linked to Steenberg gang violence to remain in police custody
-
CPUT tries to defuse student tensions after disruptions
-
2 arrested in connection with CT cyclist’s murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.