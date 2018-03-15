Popular Topics
Go

Group submits evidence to Hawks of pastors allegedly laundering money

The group marched to the CRL Commission in Johannesburg on Wednesday, calling for action against so-called false prophets accused of sexually abusing women and children.

An organisation called Speak the Truth is marching in Johannesburg on 14 March 2018 against what they call false prophets. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
An organisation called Speak the Truth is marching in Johannesburg on 14 March 2018 against what they call false prophets. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Leaders of the 'False Prophets Must Fall' march say that they’ve submitted evidence to the Hawks which proves that there are pastors laundering money in and out of South Africa.

They’ve identified about nine pastors.

The group marched to the CRL Commission in Johannesburg on Wednesday, calling for action against so-called false prophets accused of sexually abusing women and children.

Elliot Buthane, an attorney for one of the organisers, says there are many horror stories coming from victims abused by these religious leaders.

"One confirmed that the bishop asked her to accompany him to a mall to buy clothes. When she came back he said he was horny and wanted to have sex. As we speak now she’s pregnant with the pastor’s child."

WATCH: Protesters: False prophets and pastors must fall

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

