Govt, civil society must do more to combat HIV/Aids in SA – Analyst

Research has shown the number of new HIV infections has declined countrywide.

CAPE TOWN – An analyst has called on the national Health Department to increase HIV/Aids education and awareness campaigns.

The infection rate went down by 39%.

The research was done by the South African Institute of Race Relations.

Analyst Tawanda Makombo says more needs to be done raise awareness about HIV/Aids.

“We are saying that the national Department of Health must intensify HIV/Aids awareness campaigns. Civil society must also be more involved in education and support programmes.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)