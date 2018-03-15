-
[LISTEN] Rajesh Sundaram: Jacob Zuma interfered at ANN7
Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does
Girl (5) electrocuted at Limpopo school
Russia warns UK it will retaliate for expulsion of diplomats
ATM pharmacy inspired by large number of HIV+ people in SA
SA expects listeria infections to increase
Cape Flats teen who trained in school shoes gets boost from Adidas
Sharks change two for Brumbies clash
Alonso ready to fight on two fronts
Ace Ngcobo will not run for Safa's top job
Semenya continues to shine on and off the track
Conte says Chelsea loss to Barca was 'unfair'
Who will design Markle's dress for UK royal wedding?
Beyonce & Jay Z hire 'team of nannies' as they prepare for tour
Ciara: Love can conquer all
Smoking tied to higher risk of hearing loss
Here's what's still holding working women back in 2018
Weight loss spreads within couples in 'ripple effect'
Film maker George Lucas breaks ground on LA narrative museum
Harvey Weinstein defended by Kathie Lee Gifford
[LISTEN] Why many SA brands are clueless on social media
[ANALYSIS] Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Trollip unfazed by EFF's no confidence move
Ramaphosa defends govt's undertaking to pay Zuma's legal fees
ANC rejects party stalwarts' call for consultative conference ahead of polls
ANC praised for nominating 2 women to lead provincial governments
[OPINION] Don't be blinded by Ramaphosa's 'new dawn'
[OPINION] Tiger Brands' 3 major mistakes with listeriosis response
[OPINION] The profound impact of Stephen Hawking
[OPINION] Don’t be blinded by Ramaphosa’s 'new dawn'Opinion
[OPINION] Silence is a killer
[ANALYSIS] Why South Africa needs formal rules for class action lawsuits
[OPINION] Racism is wrong, regardless of who practices it
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob Zuma
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areas
The Gathering
[FEATURE] The factory of second chances
[FEATURE] A place to call home
Cape Town's drought is causing economy to dry up too
[LISTEN] Why many SA brands are clueless on social media
[OPINION] Tiger Brands' 3 major mistakes with listeriosis response
Amazon's internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed
Rand weaker as rally stalls on global trade war worries
Toys 'R' Us plans to close all US stores; 33,000 jobs at risk: source
Girl (5) electrocuted at Limpopo school
It's understood the pupil was walking on the school premises in the Thondoni Village when she came into contact with an electric wire.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the death of a five-year-old child who was electrocuted at a Limpopo primary school.
It's understood the pupil was walking on the school premises in Thondoni Village on Thursday morning when she came into contact with an electric wire.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “It is alleged that the girl, who was a grade R learner, was roaming the school premises near the classrooms when she was electrocuted. At this stage, our investigations are continuing.”
She is the second five-year-old child to die at a South African school over the past 24 hours.
On Wednesday, five-year-old Viwe Jali drowned in a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape.
Timeline
JHB EMS urges caution ahead of Gauteng cold front
Abrahams will first inform Zuma of his decision before making it public
Ramaphosa defends govt's undertaking to pay Zuma's legal fees
Cele reveals Richard Mdluli got R4.2m payout for early retirement
Lotto Results: Wednesday 14 March 2018
Dept sorry after pupils injected with contraceptives without written consent
