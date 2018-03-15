Girl (5) electrocuted at Limpopo school

It's understood the pupil was walking on the school premises in the Thondoni Village when she came into contact with an electric wire.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the death of a five-year-old child who was electrocuted at a Limpopo primary school.

It's understood the pupil was walking on the school premises in Thondoni Village on Thursday morning when she came into contact with an electric wire.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe said: “It is alleged that the girl, who was a grade R learner, was roaming the school premises near the classrooms when she was electrocuted. At this stage, our investigations are continuing.”

She is the second five-year-old child to die at a South African school over the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, five-year-old Viwe Jali drowned in a pit toilet in the Eastern Cape.