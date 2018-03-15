GDE to meet concerned parents over learners’ safety at Soweto school
Two school girls aged 7 and 8 were sexually molested, allegedly by a forensic investigator on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department is expected to convene a meeting at a Soweto primary school today aimed at mapping a way forward after more sexual abuse allegations emerged, this time involving a police officer.
The officer was supposed to be preparing the children for court proceedings involving a school guard, who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 80 pupils at the Orlando East school.
The department says the policeman interacted with at least 12 children this week.
The department Steve Mabona says: “It’s about the case itself and the necessary support that you will expect coming from the department and all other affected departments.”
Parliament's portfolio committee on Basic Education says that safety and security at schools is getting out of hand.
Committee chair Nomalungo Gina says children must be protected at schools.
“They need to call the department and all the stakeholders and say what is it that we can do together because it’s not only the kids or the learners that are not safe.
“It’s a matter of concern that’s getting out of hand, what’s that you can do to make sure that there’s safety in schools.”
