FNB UWC on the verge of promotion in Varsity Shield

JOHANNESBURG - The penultimate round of fixtures in Varsity Shield gets underway later on Thursday, with FNB UWC needing just one more win to automatically book their place in next year’s Varsity Cup competition.

The men from the Western Cape have been the dominant force in Varsity Shield this season, winning four out four matches and securing bonus points in all of them.

Their opponents on Thursday night, FNB UFH will be hoping to provide a stiffer test to the runaway leaders, especially considering that the Alice-based side are in contention to book a semi-final spot.

FNB UFH are fifth on the log, just one point behind both FNB UKZN and FNB TUT and will be hoping for an upset victory to break into the top four.

FNB UWC head coach Chester Williams says his team need to stay focused on the game at hand and promotion will take care of itself.

“We are very pleased with our performances, as we have planned and prepared accordingly, yet we know we need to improve every game if we want to compete at FNB Varsity Cup level.”

FNB WSU have been the only team to keep the pressure on FNB UWC this season, having won four of their five games and are two points behind the log leaders having played a game more.

The East London side host FNB TUT on Thursday night, with the Tshwane-based team still licking their wounds after a 77-18 hammering at the hands of FNB UWC last time out.

FNB WSU coach Sipho Metula says they will have to be wary of the side from the capital.

"We always have a tough, physical game against them and we expect nothing less after their loss. We know they want to finish in the top four and they will come out guns blazing to ensure they play in the semi-finals.”

The final game in Thursday night’s triple header sees the bottom two teams clash when FNB CPUT play host to FNB Rhodes.

Neither side have won a game this season, with FNB CPUT on two points, courtesy of bonus losses, while their opponents have to register a single point this season.

All games are set to kick off at 6.30 pm.