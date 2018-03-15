Farmer's house, sugarcane plantation set alight amid protests in Eshowe

It’s believed the protests were sparked after a man was shot dead by a security guard on the farm.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have been deployed to Eshowe where a house and a sugarcane plantation have been set alight during a violent protest.

It’s not yet known who started the fires but around 300 community members have been demonstrating since Wednesday night.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele says a case of arson has been opened.

“Today they burnt the house of the owner of the farm as well as the other compound and the sugarcane plantation which belongs to the farmer.”