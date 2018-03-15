EPRU regains control of Southern Kings franchise

SA Rugby announced on Thursday that a new board to manage the affairs of the Southern Kings, featuring representatives of the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) as well as independent members, had been elected.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby announced on Thursday that a new board to manage the affairs of the Southern Kings, featuring representatives of the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) as well as independent members, had been elected.

SA Rugby had taken control of operations at the embattled Southern Kings in 2015, after the franchise endured financial difficulties and failed to pay players and staff members in late 2015.

President and deputy president of the EPRU, Andre Rademan and Bantwini Matika, were elected along with attorney, Shaheed Patel, as chairperson of the EPRU Finance Committee, to the newly constituted board of SA Super Rugby (Pty) Ltd.

Mtobi Tyamzashe, Gugu Nxiweni and Mxolisi Nkula were elected as independent directors, while Charl Crous was voted as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Southern Kings to complete the composition of the board.

The new board replaces the Executive Council of SA Rugby and SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux, who had the custodianship of the franchise since being asked to take over in November 2015.

Rademan will be chairperson of the new board while Matika will be his deputy. SA Rugby President Mark Alexander said that electing a new board was an important step in bringing back normality to rugby in the Eastern Cape.

“This marks another very important step towards normality for rugby in Port Elizabeth and the Eastern Cape.

“The EPRU executive has made good progress in regularizing the affairs of the union. The restoration of their representation on the board of the Southern Kings is critical in aligning the strategic plan for rugby in the region.”