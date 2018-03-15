EC primary school pupil dies after falling into pit toilet

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

EC primary school pupil dies after falling into pit toilet

The child drowned at Luna Primary School in Bizana on Wednesday. It has not yet been established if it was a pit toilet the learner had been using.

A pit toilet. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
A pit toilet. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN -It's been confirmed the learner who drowned in a pit toilet at an Eastern Cape School was a five-year-old named Viwe Jali. Officials are probing the tragedy, which occurred on Wednesday.

The Democratic Alliance’s Edmund van Vuuren says he learnt of the tragedy from an official at the provincial Education Department.

Van Vuuren says a team of investigators have been deployed to school to probe the incident.

Van Vuuren has described the child's death as an unfortunate tragedy.

“This is unfortunate and sad. It’s tragic that this has happened. But someone needs to be held accountable for this.”

Van Vuuren says money for infrastructure grants is not being adequately spent in the Eastern Cape.

He adds in the last financial year 2,491 schools had insufficient sanitation facilities, excluding 810 schools with non-compliant pit toilets.

In Limpopo in January 2014, five-year-old Michael Komape died after falling into a dilapidated pit toilet at the Mahlodumela Primary School.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA