Dirco speaking to Australia over move to fast track visas for white SA farmers

JOHANNESBURG – The International Relations Department says diplomats are speaking to Australian officials about an announcement that that country is looking to speed up the visa process for white South African farmers.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said on Wednesday that finding a method to grant white farmers visas as soon as possible is a priority for him based on reports of land grabs and violence here on home soil.

International Relations says the comments are based on information from unreliable sources such as AfriForum.

The department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says: “There’s engagements and discussion going on and we think that if there’s anything that our colleagues are concerned about, the diplomatic channels remain open for them to get clarity from our ambassador and from our minister and any other department relevant.”

At the same time, AfriForum says international governments are finally realising what's happening in the country.

The group's Ian Cameron says: “Dirco are completely out of their depth when it comes to safety, especially when it comes to the land question and, according to me, the fact that the government isn’t doing anything to prevent that is actually form of silent diplomacy and actually silently approving of what’s happening.”