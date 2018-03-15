Dept sorry after pupils injected with contraceptives without written consent
While the North West Health Department says pupils older than 16 can give consent, it emerged that the official administering the injection obtained only verbal consent.
JOHANNESBURG - The North West Health Department has issued an apology after more than 20 pupils at a Vryburg school were injected with contraceptives without written consent.
It’s understood the matric pupils volunteered for the injections during an awareness campaign at the school in the Kagisano-Molopo District. But concerned parents disapproved, prompting a meeting with representatives from the Education and Health Departments.
A parent from the Phaposane Village near Vryburg approached the school after she learned that her daughter was one of 23 young women who had been given the injectable contraceptive during a school health outreach campaign in January.
While the department says pupils older than 16 can give consent, it emerged that the official administering the injection obtained only verbal consent from the schoolgirls.
North West Health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane says this goes against common practice.
“The health official who was conducting this did not bring the consent forms for the learners to sign.”
Lekgethwane adds that the meeting with the concerned parents was successful and the matter has been settled.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa defends govt’s undertaking to pay Zuma's legal fees
-
JHB EMS urges caution ahead of Gauteng cold front
-
Corruption Watch wants Makwakwa, Moyane prosecuted
-
Dirco speaking to Australia over move to fast-track visas for white SA farmers
-
Cele reveals Richard Mdluli got R4.2m payout for early retirement
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 14 March 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.