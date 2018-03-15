Dept sorry after pupils injected with contraceptives without written consent

While the North West Health Department says pupils older than 16 can give consent, it emerged that the official administering the injection obtained only verbal consent.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Health Department has issued an apology after more than 20 pupils at a Vryburg school were injected with contraceptives without written consent.

It’s understood the matric pupils volunteered for the injections during an awareness campaign at the school in the Kagisano-Molopo District. But concerned parents disapproved, prompting a meeting with representatives from the Education and Health Departments.

A parent from the Phaposane Village near Vryburg approached the school after she learned that her daughter was one of 23 young women who had been given the injectable contraceptive during a school health outreach campaign in January.

While the department says pupils older than 16 can give consent, it emerged that the official administering the injection obtained only verbal consent from the schoolgirls.

North West Health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane says this goes against common practice.

“The health official who was conducting this did not bring the consent forms for the learners to sign.”

Lekgethwane adds that the meeting with the concerned parents was successful and the matter has been settled.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)