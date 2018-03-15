Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Mozambique & Zimbabwe
Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, and the Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.
PRETORIA - Wearing his hat as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit Mozambique and Zimbabwe on Saturday.
It’s a long-standing tradition in the regional body that newly elected heads of state and government pay courtesy calls on their neighbours.
There will be more than handshakes and polite greetings when Ramaphosa calls on his counterpart in Mozambique Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.
They’ll discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern.
They’ll focus on the latest political and security developments in the region, including the economic integration agenda in SADC.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shade)
