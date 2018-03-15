Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Mozambique & Zimbabwe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Cyril Ramaphosa to visit Mozambique & Zimbabwe

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, and the Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
14 hours ago

PRETORIA - Wearing his hat as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit Mozambique and Zimbabwe on Saturday.

It’s a long-standing tradition in the regional body that newly elected heads of state and government pay courtesy calls on their neighbours.

There will be more than handshakes and polite greetings when Ramaphosa calls on his counterpart in Mozambique Filipe Nyusi and Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.

They’ll discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern.

They’ll focus on the latest political and security developments in the region, including the economic integration agenda in SADC.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, and the Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA