CT City FC stun Pirates to advance in Nedbank Cup

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City FC stunned Orlando Pirates 1-0 in their Nedbank Cup last 16 clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

Ayanda Patosi scored the only goal in the 54th minute, in what was an entertaining match that will lift Benni McCarthy’s side ahead of a tough end of season schedule.

City were full value for their win, playing some entertaining football and creating a number of chances.

Although Pirates were second best, they had the opportunities as well and played their part in a watchable match in the Mother City.

McCarthy says his side have had bigger wins than last night.

“They put such a brave performance up and stood their ground and went toe-to-toe and not be intimidated looking at the form Pirates are in. I wouldn’t give them that much credit and say that’s the greatest victory for the team, because I think we beat equally good teams and them as well.”

He felt his side were composed when facing the quality of Pirates.

“Patosi had the energy to get there and he was able to remain calm and slot one away and I think it was turning point and I think given the quality that Pirates possess, they were always going to come and put you under pressure but the team handled it. We controlled them well.”

McCarthy says his plan to expose Pirates' frailties worked.

“They had a lot of strength, they had been playing amazing football. But also some weaknesses that we saw that we tried to exploit and that’s where the goal came because their fullbacks do really push high up. They play more like wingers than fullbacks.”

Pirates coach Micho feels City scored because they lost concentration.

“It’s very hard to accept. In matches like this was usually going on waves, it’s our wave, it’s their wave in one situation against the run of play. They have scored that goal, which we’ve to accept, but we need to accept because we can’t return the situation back.”

The Sea Robbers' mentor explained why they fell short.

“Matches like this one is not just working hard but working hard with purpose to get results, so it was that missing part of purpose of us scoring that goal and have that killer instinct.”

Micho explained why City went through.

“Regretfully, matches like this one is not about... it was demanded from all players to work hard because it’s not about talent and quality.”