CSA to appeal Rabada’s 2 match suspension

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa is set to appeal the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s decision to suspend fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for two Test matches and effectively the remainder of the four-match series against Australia.

Rabada was found guilty by the ICC for breaching a level two offence, of making inappropriate and deliberate contact with Australian captain Steven Smith after dismissing him in the first innings in South Africa’s six-wicket win at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth.

The ICC will now appoint a Judicial Commissioner "at the earliest opportunity". If the appeal is successful, Rabada could still feature in the third Test match at Newlands in Cape Town starting on Thursday 22 March.

Rabada had gone into the Port Elizabeth on five demerit points from earlier transgressions and the level two sanction he picked up in Port Elizabeth took his demerit tally to eight which is equated to a two-match suspension.

Cricket South Africa is set to announce their squad for the remainder of the series on Friday.