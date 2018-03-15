CPUT tries to defuse student tensions after disruptions

The university says some students have demanded an extension of the registration period.

CAPE TOWN - Management at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is trying to defuse tensions on campus yet again.

This follows class disruptions this week. The university says that some students have demanded an extension of the registration period.

CPUT’s Lauren Kansley says students should be cautious of being led by illegitimate leaders.

“Participating in these illegal disruptions may jeopardise their place at CPUT and put their studies at risk. Students have also been cautioned against following illegitimate leaders who pursue selfish agendas at their expense.”

