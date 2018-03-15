Corruption Watch to push for prosecutions against Makwakwa, Moyane
Former Sars top official Jonas Makwakwa resigned on Wednesday under a cloud of controversy.
JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch says it will continue to push for the prosecutions of top Sars tax official Jonas Makwakwa and commissioner Tom Moyane.
Makwakwa resigned on Wednesday under a cloud of controversy.
The former Sars top official was the subject of a Hawks investigation into alleged corruption and money-laundering relating to money paid to his personal bank account.
Moyane came under heavy criticism for failing to act against Makwakwa and overseeing a questionable disciplinary probe that cleared him without scrutinising the suspicious transactions.
Corruption Watch's David Lewis says: “This morning I see it’s speculated that Moyane is about to resign. This does not absolve him of the charges being laid against him. We will definitely pursue this. These two have done more harm to the country than any other two individuals.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
