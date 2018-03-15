Cold, rainy weather to hit Gauteng this weekend
The South African Weather Services says the cold snap will end on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents can expect a cold, cloudy and rainy weekend as a cold front moves through the province.
The cold snap will end on Sunday.
Forecaster Vanetia Thakula says: “It will start exiting the country by Saturday and as it exits the country, cold air over the ocean will be pushed by the high pressure over the interior of the country, resulting in a drop of temperatures over provinces such as Gauteng.”
Rain is also expected in the eastern parts of the Western Cape for Thursday, with temperatures set to be cooler.
Thundershowers have been forecast for parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.
Limpopo and Mpumalanga can expect partly cloudy weather with some thunder storms forecast for the day.
