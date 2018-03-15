City of CT, national govt still differ on 'Day Zero' term

The Department of Cooperative Governance says its primary focus now is to secure future water supply without being guided by a Day Zero forecast.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town and national government still have differing views on the term Day Zero.

City officials on the other hand say they had to come up with this scenario to conceptualize the day the metro was likely to run out of water, saying the possibility of this happening is still a definite reality.

It's become something of a game of semantics.

Some have asked: Was there ever really going to be a Day Zero or was it simply a marketing ploy to scare the public into saving water?

National government has repeatedly slammed the city for using the catch phrase.

The city's Xanthea Limberg says the idea is not a farce.

"Our projections for Day Zero was based on the actual rate of fall in dam levels, it was based on our consumption, as well as the consumption from other users like agriculture and how that was impacting the fall of dam levels."

She adds that the city is still required by National Government to reduce water usage to 450 million litres per day.