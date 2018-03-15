Cheetahs give Rudy Paige lifeline

Paige will join the Cheetahs who are in contention for a Pro14 play-off position on a three-month deal.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Blue Bulls scrumhalf Rudy Paige has been given a lifeline by the Cheetahs after being deemed surplus to requirements at Loftus by Bulls coach John Mitchell before the start of the Super Rugby season.

The 13 capped Springbok scrumhalf will provide cover for current incumbents Zee Mkhabela and Tian Meyer, while the other scrum-halves in the squad Shaun Venter and Ruan van Rensburg are sidelined due to injury.