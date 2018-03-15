Cele reveals Richard Mdluli got R4.2m payout for early retirement

Police Minister Bheki Cele’s written reply says Richard Mdluli’s R4.2 million pay-out was in line with the SAPS Act.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli was paid out just over R4 million after opting for early retirement.

Cele was responding to a parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Thursday afternoon.

Mdluli earned more than R8 million while sitting at home on suspension for seven years before leaving SAPS in January.

The police minister’s written reply says Mdluli’s R4.2 million payout was in line with the SAPS Act.

He says that after tax, Mdluli took home a total of just over R2.8 million.

Cele goes on to state that this excludes the pension benefits and gratuity that Mdluli is entitled to from the Government Employees’ Pension Fund.

DA Member of Parliament Zak Mbhele says the money could be better spent on boosting police resources.

“This [R4.2 million] comes from the stretched and under-resourced coffers of the SAPS, when Mr Mdluli has done nothing to fight crime over his tenure.”

Mdluli remained in office even while facing serious charges and after his suspension, it was alleged that he continued to run the Crime Intelligence Unit.

The Public Service Commission condemned SAPS for mishandling the disciplinary proceedings against him.

He chose to leave the service early rather than face the internal investigation.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)