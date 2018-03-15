Case against 2 Ngcobo police massacre accused postponed
The two men appeared in the Umzimkhulu Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal this week for a bail application.
CAPE TOWN - A separate case of murder against two of the six accused linked to the Ngcobo police massacre has been postponed.
The two men appeared in the Umzimkhulu magistrates court in KwaZulu-Natal this week for a bail application. They're accused of murdering a church leader and his wife.
There are currently at least 10 Seven Angels Ministries members in police custody for various crimes.
Six of them have been linked to the Ngcobo Police Station massacre, in which five officers and civilian were killed.
Those men appeared in court last week.
The other four accused appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery in Ngcobo in December.
The alleged cult's leaders, brothers Banele and Ephraim Mancoba have also appeared in court in connection with that incident.
Meanwhile, the South African Police Service has taken legal steps to demolish the buildings of the Seven Angels Ministries.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
