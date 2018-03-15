Casac ‘expects’ Shaun Abrahams to prosecute Zuma

Casac’s Lawson Naidoo says NDPP Shaun Abrahams’ credibility is in tatters and Jacob Zuma could still be prosecuted if there is a new NPA head.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says it expects National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams to prosecute former president Jacob Zum a, but if he fails to do that the matter could be revisited.

The country should know by Friday whether Zuma will face charges.

A total of 783 financial transactions involving Zuma make up 18 charges, including fraud and corruption.

Abrahams says he wants to inform Zuma of his decision first.

But Casac’s Lawson Naidoo says Abrahams’ credibility is in tatters and Zuma could still be prosecuted if there is a new NPA head.

“They may provide, in fact, fertile ground for an attack on that decision especially within a short period of time. The Constitutional Court upholds the decision of the High Court and rules that his appointment should be satisfied.”