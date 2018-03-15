Carrim: Sars' handling of Makwakwa matter unacceptable
Former Sars official Jonas Makwakwa, the subject of a Hawks investigation into alleged corruption and money-laundering, resigned on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane says the personal tax information of former top official Jonas Makwakwa and two reports about his conduct will still be submitted to Parliament by Friday.
Makwakwa, the subject of a Hawks investigation into alleged corruption and money-laundering resigned on Wednesday.
Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance has had a long battle to get Sars to submit to it a report by labour law firm Hogan Lovells and the disciplinary committee that cleared Makwakwa of wrongdoing.
Committee chairperson Yunus Carrim has condemned Sars’ handling of Makwakwa matter as unacceptable.
The Financial Intelligence Centre alerted Sars to suspicious payments into Makwakwa’s account and that of his partner, fellow Sars employee Kelly-Ann Elskie, two years ago, but Moyane took months to suspend him and then reinstated him with money laundering and corruption allegations still hanging over him.
Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Alf Lees says Makwakwa’s departure is a step in the right direction.
“However the role that the Commissioner Tom Moyane played in ensuring that Makwakwa stayed on at SARS for much longer than he should have done must be fully investigated…”
Carrim says if Makwakwa has a case to answer, he will not escape justice by resigning.
More in Local
-
Guptas had no sense of news broadcasting, says former ANN7 employee
-
City of CT, national govt still differ on 'Day Zero' term
-
Suspects linked to Steenberg gang violence to remain in police custody
-
CPUT tries to defuse student tensions after disruptions
-
Group submits evidence to Hawks of pastors allegedly laundering money
-
2 arrested in connection with CT cyclist’s murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.