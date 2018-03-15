Carrim: Sars' handling of Makwakwa matter unacceptable

Former Sars official Jonas Makwakwa, the subject of a Hawks investigation into alleged corruption and money-laundering, resigned on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane says the personal tax information of former top official Jonas Makwakwa and two reports about his conduct will still be submitted to Parliament by Friday.

Makwakwa, the subject of a Hawks investigation into alleged corruption and money-laundering resigned on Wednesday.

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance has had a long battle to get Sars to submit to it a report by labour law firm Hogan Lovells and the disciplinary committee that cleared Makwakwa of wrongdoing.

Committee chairperson Yunus Carrim has condemned Sars’ handling of Makwakwa matter as unacceptable.

The Financial Intelligence Centre alerted Sars to suspicious payments into Makwakwa’s account and that of his partner, fellow Sars employee Kelly-Ann Elskie, two years ago, but Moyane took months to suspend him and then reinstated him with money laundering and corruption allegations still hanging over him.

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Alf Lees says Makwakwa’s departure is a step in the right direction.

“However the role that the Commissioner Tom Moyane played in ensuring that Makwakwa stayed on at SARS for much longer than he should have done must be fully investigated…”

Carrim says if Makwakwa has a case to answer, he will not escape justice by resigning.