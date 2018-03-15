Cape Town's drought is causing economy to dry up too
Moody’s said in a report that one of the most direct impacts would be on Cape Town’s operating revenues as 10% of them are from water charges.
CAPE TOWN – Rating’s agency Moody’s warned on Monday the water crisis affecting Cape Town would cause the city’s borrowing to rise sharply and the provincial economy to shrink the longer the situation lasted.
A severe drought afflicting South Africa’s Western Cape province is expected to cut agricultural output by 20% in 2018, decimating the wheat crop and reducing apple, grape and pear exports to Europe, according to national government.
The City is bracing for “Day Zero” in late August when its taps could run dry.
Moody’s said in a report that one of the most direct impacts would be on Cape Town’s operating revenues, as 10% of them are from water charges.
The ratings agency estimates capital expenditure related to water and sanitation infrastructure could be as much as R12.7 billion ($1 billion) over the next five years.
“The long-term solutions are likely to require significant capital and operating expenditure,” Daniel Mazibuko, an analyst at Moody’s said.
The drought also threatens to slow South Africa’s economic rebound which has been fueled by a surge in agricultural production. Cape town generated nearly 10% of the country’s total gross domestic product in 2016.
Last Tuesday, Statistics South Africa said the economy grew 3.1% in October-December, the highest rate since the second quarter of 2016, after expanding by a revised 2.3% in the third quarter. Agriculture showed a 37.5% expansion after growing 41.1% in the previous quarter.
Government has declared drought a national disaster after its southern and western regions including Cape Town got hit hard by the drought, freeing extra funds to tackle the crisis.
More in Local
-
JHB EMS urges caution ahead of Gauteng cold front
-
Alex welcomes Africa's first ATM pharmacy
-
EC primary school pupil dies after falling into toilet
-
Corruption Watch to push for prosecutions against Makwakwa, Moyane
-
Tensions ease at Wits following anti-Israel graffiti
-
Mokonyane: Committee working hard to avoid disruptions to social grant payments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.