Cape Flats teen who trained in school shoes gets boost from Adidas

The 17-year-old is determined to become the next Wayde van Niekerk despite the many challenges he faces.

CAPE TOWN - A rising Hanover Park athlete who trained every week with his school shoes will now be fully kitted out in top sports gear, thanks to Adidas.

Carl van Reenen's story was featured on KFM on Thursday morning.

The 17-year-old is determined to become the next Wayde van Niekerk despite the many challenges he faces.

“From where I live it’s not safe. But I’ve made sacrifices and put in effort to get to where I am today.”

The Mount View High pupil, who broke various of the school's records, is determined to make it big.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)